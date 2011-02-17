Panasonic TX-P46VT20B review

Anyone interested in 3D is advised to think a little larger than 40-42-inches. Panasonic's 46-inch TX-P46VT20B, therefore, has the potential to be a real winner, especially as it uses 3D-friendly plasma technology.

Gas has consistently proved over the past few months to be better at handling active 3D's crosstalk noise issue than LCD, thanks to its inherently faster response time. Plus, in Panasonic's case, the development of a way of reducing the time it takes for the phosphors in a plasma cell to 'decay' after showing an image frame.

The TX-P46VT20B seeks to underline its potential appeal to 3D fans, moreover, with plenty of other features, including access to Panasonic's Viera Cast online service, playback of all manner of multimedia file formats from USB sticks, SD cards or networked PCs and even the option to record in HD to USB HDDs from either of the built in Freeview HD or Freesat HD tuners.

The VT20 series sits right at the top of Panasonic's consumer TV tree, just above the V series, which offers nearly the same spec as the VT20s, except for 3D readiness. If you want 3D thrills for less money, there's the P42GT20, which lacks the VT20's Infinite Black Pro technology for enhanced contrast, as well as its built-in subwoofer and supplied USB Wi-Fi stick.

With the next generation of 3D TVs nearly here, though, it's the potentially class-leading talents of the TX-P46VT20B that might well provide the best example of just what the new 3D wannabes are going to have to beat.