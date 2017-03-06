You can probably guess the most popular game and app on Google Play ever

Google Play turns five today (woohoo!), and to celebrate the milestone, Google has released a few lists that look at the most popular content to ever pass through its digital shopfront.

Google's lists reveal the top five books, games, apps, songs, albums and films in the US since Google Play first launched. As for total active users, Google Play counts over one billion across 190 countries.

The most popular installed game may not come as a shock: Candy Crush Saga sits atop a sugar-coated throne. While Google didn't reveal exact download figures, Candy Crush Saga was downloaded over 500 million times across Facebook, iOS and Android in 2013.

As for the most popular app (downloaded, not pre-installed), the Facebook app is clearly well liked. Facebook Messenger is the runner up, and Instagram clocks in at Number 4, giving the world's most popular social network bragging rights times three.

As for the rest of the best – books, songs, movies and more – you likely won't be surprised to see some of the biggest pop culture hits of the last half decade sit atop their respective lists.

Here's the full list of the most popular games, apps, songs, albums, movies and books on the Play store, according to Google.

Top 5 installed games

Top 5 installed apps

Top 5 selling songs

Top 5 selling albums

Top 5 Selling Movies

Top 5 selling books