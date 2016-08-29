Sony's stylish e-ink watch is back, this time with more designs

Sony is crowdfunding yet another watch, this time bringing back its stylish FES Watch line of wearables to augment your wardrobe.

Using an e-ink display on both the face and strap, the updated FES Watch U can change designs with a single press of a button to match your mood - or jacket, or handbag, or what have you on.

The Watch U can also connect to dedicated apps on iPhone for more specialized patterns, though the watch doesn't need to be synced up to a smartphone to function, like the Apple Watch.

Also, thanks to the humble power consumption of e-ink, the Watch U can go three whole weeks on a single charge, making the timepiece more functional as a fashion accessory than a battery-sucking smartwatch.

Interested investors can pitch in towards the Watch U on Sony's First Flights page. That said, a minimum of between ¥44,710 (about $440/£335/AU$580) and ¥59,940 (about $590/£450/AU$780) is needed to ensure one of your own, Engadget reports.

There are a few other considerations to keep in mind. For one, Sony's crowdfunding campaign isn't planning to release the Watch U outside of Japan at this time, and Android compatibility is currently under consideration, but not guaranteed.

The Watch U is expected to release in April 2017, with October 7 of this year being the cutoff date for the crowdfunding campaign.

While not a smartwatch per se, the accessory is a rather smart look for the fashion-focused techie, so here's crossing our fingers for a international release.