Wales vs Fiji live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

After holding off a second-half fightback to claim a memorable victory over Australia in their last game, Wales now look odds-on to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final stages. And you can watch all the action live and in full no matter where you are in the world by following our Wales vs Fiji live stream guide below.

A win should seal it, but Fiji come into the game on a high following an impressive win over Georgia that has kept their hopes of reaching the next phase alive, too.

Live stream Wales vs Fiji - where and when This Pool D clash takes place on Wednesday, October 9 at the 40,000 capacity Ōita Stadium in Ōita Prefecture. The game kicks off at 6.45pm JST local time - that's a 10.45am BST start for Welsh fans watching from home and a 9.45am FST kick-off for folk tuning in from Fiji.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland wouldn't appear to be taking any chances going into Wednesday's game, sticking with a largely unchanged side from the one that impressed against the Aussies. Ross Moriarty and James Davies come into the side for Aaron Wainwright and Justin Tipuric, and there's a boost with confirmation that Dan Biggar has been given the all-clear to play despite taking a heavy knock in their last game.

Fiji have to win to give themselves a faint chance of qualification, and have unsurprisingly stuck with the same team they fielded against Georgia - the one exception being Viliame Mata who comes in to start at number eight ahead of Peceli Yato.

You can watch all the action from this crucial game from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Wales vs Fiji live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to stream Wales live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing every match of the tournament free-to-air across various ITV platforms. This Pool D match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 10.15am. BST and kick-off at a 10.45am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji in Australia

If you can dare to watch Wales again Down Under, this match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights to every match of the tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 7.45pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji live in New Zealand

This game is one of few 2019 Rugby World Cup matches being shown live and free-to-air in New Zealand via TVNZ, with kick-off at 9.45pm NZST on Wednesday evening. Additionally, streaming service Spark Sport has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Wales vs Fiji in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for the match is at 5.45am ET and 2.45 PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Live stream Wales vs Fiji in South Africa

Live coverage of this Rugby World Cup match will be shown in South Africa on subscription service SuperSport, which holds exclusive live broadcast rights for the tournament in the region. It's set to kick off at 11.45am SAST and will be shown on SuperSport 1. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the match via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

