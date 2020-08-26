Waiting for The Witcher season 2? Netflix has something new to keep you busy

The Witcher season 2 has resumed filming, and Henry Cavill has gone back to posting pictures on Instagram of him wearing the Geralt wig. All is well in the world – apart from, you know, everything else.

New episodes of Netflix's fantasy drama are still a long wait away, though, and the hunger for more Geralt-based content cannot merely be sated by The Witcher books and games. To help alleviate that, the streaming service has dropped a new 32-minute special called Making The Witcher today. You can watch it right now on your Netflix account.

Here's a trailer for it:

If you were hoping for something with the detail of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, it's probably not going to be that granular, considering there's just one episode available.

Still, it's worth watching just to see Henry Cavill practising his sword training.

Other Witcher-shaped delights

Netflix has other Witcher shows in the works to fill the gaps, including prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin and animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf. Clearly, the show has been an enormous success to justify this kind of expansion.

We're now expecting to see season 2 deeper into 2021 – simply because of the amount of effects work required to complete the show.