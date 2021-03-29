Tszyu vs Hogan live stream: how to watch the March 31 fight online in Australia

Australian boxer Tim Tszyu is hungry for a world title shot, but standing in his way is Irish fighter Dennis Hogan. The two super-welterweights are set to enter the ring on Wednesday, March 31 at 7pm AEDT, and here, we’ll let you know how to watch the Tszyu vs Hogan live stream.

Tszyu, the son of legendary boxer Kostya Tszyu, has an undefeated record of 17-0, with 13 wins by knockout. The 26-year-old most recently demolished former welterweight champion Jeff Horn, and later made quick work of New Zealander Bowyn Morgan with a first round knockout in December, 2020.

Tszyu vs Hogan: live stream and time Fight night is almost here. This Wednesday’s (March 31) Tszyu vs Hogan match-up airs live from the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in NSW, Australia, and the two fighters are set to begin their ring walks at around 10.30pm AEDT (local time). Australians can watch Tszyu vs Hogan on Kayo Sports as a pay-per-view event, or on Foxtel’s Main Event.

The 36-year-old Hogan is no amateur boxer, but he has been away from the ring for over a year. He last fought Jermall Charlo in December 2019, which saw Charlo win by TKO by way of a devastating left hook in the seventh round.

Hogan will be looking to end his two-fight losing streak, as he makes his play to get back onto the world stage. Tszyu is a young star on the rise who will be looking to cement his status as a title contender with another assertive win.

Whoever gets their glove raised at Wednesday night’s fight could be in with a shot at the WBO title against current champion Brian Castano. The stakes are high for both fighters, and here’s how you can live-stream the action.

Tszyu vs Hogan live stream: how to watch in Australia

Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan: full fight card