Try Telstra NBN for less with this rare AU$10p/m discount

Telstra has some of the most expensive NBN plans on the market, and it’s not too often they see a price cut. In a rare (albeit small) discount, Telstra has knocked down the price of its unlimited data NBN 50 plan to AU$80 a month.

The discounted price applies for your first six months with Telstra, after which your monthly bill will revert to costing AU$90. This type of six-month welcome discount is common among more budget providers but, with Telstra, not so much, making this a rare opportunity to find out what the fuss is all about with Australia's biggest telco.

All told, this deal is a good opportunity to save AU$60 on a premium NBN plan. For the price, you’ll get set up with a telco that’s proven to be stable and reliable by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) reporting.

Compare NBN plans: best providers and deals at every speed

Fastest NBN plans: NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans

Cheap NBN plans: affordable internet options

Telstra is also waiving its AU$99 connection fee for those that sign up online and, if you stick with the provider for 24 months, you won’t have to pay for the Telstra Smart Modem either, which usually costs AU$216. Staying connected for 24 months will see you pay AU$2,100 in total.

Before signing up though, it’s worth noting that while the telco advertises a typical download speed of 50Mbps during the evening hours, it also states that homes with a fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) connection may be unable to reach this speed.

If you’re looking for extra speed, you might want to consider bumping up to Telstra’s NBN 100 plan, which has also been discounted for the first six months with the service. You’ll pay AU$100 a month for the first half-year before it increases to AU$110 each billing cycle.

Importantly, Telstra’s NBN 100 is only available with a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP), fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection, which unfortunately excludes the most common connection type, fibre-to-the-node (FTTN).

Telstra’s discounted NBN offer ends on March 29, 2021.