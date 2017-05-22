The rumored Galaxy S8 Active already has a rival in the LG X Venture

The LG X Venture is proof that you don’t have to look too far to find a relatively affordable phone that’s packed with flagship features.

Coming to AT&T in the US starting May 26, and to Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America in the weeks that follow, this Android Nougat phone looks to bring solid performance along with solid protection – both against theft with its fingerprint sensor, and against the elements with its IP68 rating.

Though no price has been officially announced, LG’s partnership with AT&T on its Next plan says it will cost $11 per month for 30 months. Doing a little bit of math reveals the total cost to be $330 (about £253, AU$441), though that might not be the final price if you’re buying it outright.

Venturing inside

Under the layer of Gorilla Glass 4 and its 5.2-inch 1080p display, the X Venture comes with a Snapdragon 435 chipset, putting it near the level of performance you can expect out of the Moto G5. Backing up the experience is 2GB of RAM and a surprisingly large 4,100mAh battery.

This phone comes with 32GB of storage out of the box, and you’ll be able to add to that with a microSD card.

The icing on top for this military-grade smartphone is its camera setup. On the rear you’ll find a 16MP lens that rocks LG’s Steady Record 2.0 feature for smoother-looking video. Switch to its 5MP front lens and LG has included its signature 120-degree wide-angle smarts to get everyone in the selfie.

At first glance the LG X Venture looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, which hasn’t been officially announced, but will almost certainly launch with a much higher price tag. We’ll be reviewing this phone soon to see if its tough build and performance can stand up to the competition.