The Pixel 3a XL was just accidentally put on sale

Google hasn't confirmed the existence of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones, although we've been hearing quite a bit about them, but the most convincing evidence of them so far has just been spotted – in the form of actual physical units.

A Best Buy store in the US put a few Pixel 3a XL boxes out on shelves, and a source for Android Police took a few pictures to prove it, which give us an insight into the handset.

The pictures show the 3a XL will be available in black and white versions, although of course there could be more colors available upon launch.

The source managed to take a few pictures of the boxes, one of which is of the specs list on the box side. Apparently the Pixel 3a XL's screen size will be 6 inches, and it will have 64GB of internal storage.

Because the amount of memory is listed on the side of the box, we can speculate that there will be versions with more (or less) memory, but if there will be, we don't get a clue of the other capacities from the pictures.

There's no indication of whether the source actually managed to buy the Pixel 3a XL, although we don't get a clue of the price, so presumably they didn't.

And while we're hesitant to take for granted any information on a phone that isn't from the company's mouth, this seems like very convincing evidence as to the phone's existence – and a big mistake on Best Buy's part.

We're expecting to hear more about the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at Google IO 2019 on May 7, and TechRadar will be on the ground to report on all the breaking news, so stay tuned to find out all about the upcoming phones and more.