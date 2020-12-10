The Mandalorian is getting two Star Wars spin-offs – and one is about Ahsoka Tano

The Mandalorian is getting two TV spin-offs for Disney Plus: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, each developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the show's executive producers. Not much was said about each of them, but Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy also confirmed that Christmas 2021 is when we'll also see the next chapter in The Mandalorian story.

All of these shows will culminate in a 'climactic story event', apparently. It sounds a little like the approach to The Defenders show that followed Netflix's Marvel shows like Daredevil and Luke Cage.

We don't have any more details yet, but accompanying the announcement of The Mandalorian's next chapter, we saw a shot of Boba Fett in the most recent episode of The Mandalorian. Perhaps that hints at what Lucasfilm has in mind.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jD8byvNvDPDecember 10, 2020

The Mandalorian expands

Ahsoka will presumably follow her search for Grand Admiral Thrawn, recently teased in The Mandalorian episode 'The Jedi'. Ahsoka was played by Rosario Dawson – it was a phenomenal episode, and a follow-up makes a lot of sense. We can't wait to see Dawson back in the role.

The Rangers of the New Republic, meanwhile, is more of a mystery – but it's been confirmed to be set in The Mandalorian timeline too.