The fastest VPN out there just became one of the cheapest thanks to this new deal

When it comes to judging VPNs, connection speed isn't the only feature to consider... but it's certainly up there among the main ones.

That's because you don't want the VPN - that runs in the background to keep your data encrypted online as you go about your regular surfing, streaming, shopping and torrenting - to slow your computer or phone down to a crawl.

Of the hundreds of VPNs TechRadar has tested, Hotspot Shield is the one standing tall as the very fastest. And, right now, the provider has a fantastic limited-time offer available.

Commit to its 3-year plan and the price comes down from the normal rolling monthly price of $12.99/£10.99, all the way to a rather excellent effective $2.49/£2.29 per month. That's an eye-watering 81% discount.

And pure speed isn't the only thing Hotspot Shield has going for it - it ranks up in our top five overall best VPN providers on account of its sheer ease-of-use, strong security protocols and the ability to unblock a litany of streaming services and other often-blocked websites.

The world's fastest VPN Hotspot Shield | 3 years | $12.99/£10.99 $2.49/£2.29 per month | 81% saving

While Hotspot's free VPN has always made the brand popular, this premium VPN takes things to the next level and is among the world's finest. The connection speeds we saw in testing - thanks to its proprietary Catapult Hydra protocol - were nothing short of extraordinary, and it's really upped its game of late when it comes to streaming. Bit worried about committing to the fastest VPN for three whole years? Thanks to Hotspot's 45-day money-back guarantee, you can take advantage of the discount, try it out, and then cancel if you're not completely happy. Nice!View Deal

The only thing to remember with this offer (and pretty much all long term VPN deals out there) is that you do have to pay the full amount for the three years upfront. And although it may seem like a hefty amount to splash, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 36 months!

