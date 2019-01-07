The Acer Predator Triton 900 morphs gaming laptops into something new

During CES 2019, Acer detailed the Predator Triton 900 gaming laptop after teasing it back at IFA 2018 in August.

It looks like Acer was waiting for Nvidia Turing graphics to make their way to laptops, as we finally have the specs. With 8th-generation Intel H-series processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU driving a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) G-Sync display.

While that kind of horsepower would likely be enough for a gaming laptop in 2018, the Predator Triton 900 takes things further by offering a unique form factor.

Rather than your bog-standard laptop form factor, the Acer Predator Triton 900's screen features an "Ezel Aero Hinge" that allows the 17-inch display to rotate and move. You can move the display in front of the keyboard, to put it into an Ezel mode, or you can even put the laptop in a tent mode for consuming media.

This essentially makes it a 2-in-1 gaming laptop, though you're not going to want to carry around a 17-inch tablet – even if it is just 23.75mm (0.94 inches) thick.

The Acer Predator Triton 900 will be available in the US and Europe in March, starting at $3,999 (€4,199, about AU$5,650).

The Predator Triton 500

Understanding that not everyone is going to be into such an exotic (and expensive) gaming laptop, Acer also announced the Predator Triton 500 at CES.

This is a thin and light gaming laptop packing similar components to the Triton 900, though it does swap the full-fat RTX 2080 for the Max-Q variant. It also shrinks the screen down to 15.6 inches, with a 144Hz refresh rate.

However, the Acer Predator Triton 500's durable, all-metal chassis is just 17.9 mm (0.70 inches) thick, and weighs just 2.1 kg (4.6 pounds).

The Acer Predator Triton 500 will be available in the US and Europe in February, starting at $1,799 (€1,999, AU$2,540).

