Stan streaming service gets a nice price

Things are certainly getting interesting on the Australian streaming media front with Nine Entertainment Co. and Fairfax Media's streaming service Stan officially announcing a $10 monthly fee.

The price was confirmed in a full-page ad in the Sun Herald and Victoria's The Age this past weekend, and is the same price that was recently quoted by Stan ambassador Rebel Wilson.

Stan is expected to launch at the end of January, and will be viewable on your TV via Chromecast and Airplay.

Sweet streams are made of this

The price includes unlimited TV and movies in high definition, and puts Stan in a good position amongst its competitors in terms of affordability.

While competitor Netflix has yet to announce pricing for its upcoming Australian service, it's expected to be in roughly the same price range as its U.S. counterpart – US$8.99 a month.

Foxtel's streaming service Presto costs $9.99 a month for movies alone, with an additional fee expected for Presto Entertainment's TV package when it launches in early 2015.