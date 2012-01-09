Samsung announces 55-inch OLED TV

Samsung has announced it will be bringing its own large-screen OLED TV to the market in 2012, jumping on the bandwagon LG started earlier this year.

The new OLED TV will come in at a whopping 55-inch screen size, mirroring the same size offered up by LG recently.

You can check out TechRadar's video of the Samsung 55 inch OLED TV below:

However, Samsung has offered up some exciting functionality too – not least because each unit wil be produced from a single pane of glass and will be capable of 2D and 3D playback.

Samsung is popping an HD camera on the TV too, as well as motion and voice control in tandem with facial recognition to make the remote control more redundant than ever – if you can get past the sheer embarrassment of talking to a TV.

I can see you...

The TV will have two uni-directional microphones capable of noise reduction to offer decent voice recognition, meaning fewer 'I don't know what you mean, Gareth' moments.

Samsung is obviously chucking as much Smart TV functionality on its new OLED TV as possible, and to that end has made the TV dual core to offer multiple apps running at the same time.

Essentially, the motion control and facial recognition, combined with the variety of apps on board, have got Samsung hot under the collar, especially as the API for the TVS has been opened up for developers to tinker with.

The sad part of the Samsung OLED TV announcement is the lack of a price – although we have high hopes it will be under the £10,000 mark when it launches later this year.

That's still huge swathes of £20 notes ahead of its LCD cousin, but given the picture quality offered up by Samsung, we're hoping the price battles between the competing technologies begin soon.