Tamron launches new standard zoom lens for Sony shooters

Tamron has officially launched the 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD, after announcing it was in development back in February at Japan's CP+ Imaging Show.

Designed for Sony full-frame E-mount cameras like the Alpha A7 III and A7R III, it's the first standard zoom alternative to Sony's own offerings.

Tamron has opted for a completely new design for the lens, which is made up of 15 elements in 12 groups. This includes a special XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion), LD (Low Dispersion) and GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) elements, and two hybrid aspherical elements, all designed to correct aberrations and reduce the overall lens size.

The lens measures 4.6 inches / 11.6cm and weighs just 19.4oz, and features a moisture-resistant construction as well as a hydrophobic Fluorine coating that's resistant to fingerprints and dirt.

Quick and precise AF

The 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD features Tamron’s BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating, which is designed to cut down reflections, while it also incorporates a nine-blade circular aperture diaphragm design, which Tamron says will deliver beautiful background bokeh.

The lens compatible with many of Sony's own features, including Fast Hybrid AF, Eye AF, Direct Manual Focus (DMF) and in-camera lens correction (shading, chromatic aberration, distortion).

It sports an AF drive that incorporates a sensor that accurately detects the position of the lens as well as a RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit that's been optimized for AF control. This promises to achieve quick and precise AF operation, while focusing noise should be kept to a minimum.

The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD will be available at the end of May, priced at $799 (UK and Australian pricing still to be confirmed).