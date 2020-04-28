Surprise her this Mother's Day with a Google Home Max and save AU$198

If you’re on the hunt for this year’s Mother’s Day gift, we would highly recommend you taking a gander at the Google Home Max that is currently discounted through The Good Guys by a huge 50%.

The largest and most powerful out of Google’s family of smart speakers, the Home Max houses two 4.5-inch subwoofers that produce amazing bass levels – perfect for background music to elevate the mood as your mum takes some much-deserved ‘me-time’.

It also has Google Assistant built-in so she won’t have to muddle around with the device to play her favourite tune. In addition to this, the Google Home Max’s newly improved microphone will pick up her voice even with her blasting the old school hits.

What sets this speaker apart from the rest is that it’ll adjust its music playback automatically depending on room-size and placement. This is super handy and an incredible advancement in home tech which makes it one of the smartest speakers around!

Needless to say, this is one of the best speakers available, so go on – treat your mum or your special lady to the Google Home Max this Mother’s Day and save an incredible AU$198!