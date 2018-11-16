Steam to finally get Australian pricing next week

Steam is finally getting Australian pricing from November 21.

Valve announced years ago its plans to introduce Australian pricing to Steam, but it's been a while since we heard anything - until now.

According to emails sent to Steam developers, which then made their way to Steam forums (via PCGamesN), customers living in Australia will be able to pay for Steam games in Australian currency from November 21.

So how will the currency change work? Well, according to a premature announcement by Steam, Australian accounts with Steam Wallets in USD will automatically be converted to Australian Dollars "at a conversion rate dictated by market value at the time of conversion". Your library will also remain unchanged.

However, Austalian Steam users will only be able to make purchases in Australian Dollars. Steam has sent out emails to publishers asking them to add an Australian price for their product before November 21, however if publishers fail to set Australian pricing for their games, they may be temporarily unavailable.

This conversion to Australian pricing comes just in time for the Steam Autumn sale .