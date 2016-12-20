Star Wars IV in 4K already exists, so let's get excited about a public release

It’s one of the most iconic films of all time, and has made an appearance on pretty much every single format possible, but it’s looking hugely likely that a 4K version of Star Wars is close, with Rogue One’s Gareth Edwards providing the information.

Speaking to Total Film ahead of the launch of 2017’s blockbuster smash in the Star Wars universe, Edwards stated that he had watched a screening or two of a 4K restoration print of Star Wars IV: A New Hope, George Lucas’ original 1977 film, and used it as ‘homework’ ensure that the continuity of his precursor to that film was accurate.



“The thing that surprised me, is that I hadn’t noticed until we looked at it properly, is that Vader’s eyeline is always higher than everyone else’s in the room,” added Edwards.



He reiterated this 4K news across several other media properties in his interview junkets, so it’s pretty obviously not a huge secret.

Anniversary looming

It makes a lot of sense for Edwards to view the latest version, given that Rogue One directly precedes the events of A New Hope, but the prospect of a 4K version of the film is likely to set a huge section of an enormous fan base salivating.



A 4K version would bring a level of detail not seen before to a film that’s creeping close to its 40th birthday. It has already been heavily remastered for multiple formats, including digital download most recently and, of course, everything from Blu-ray through to Video Disc and VHS.



That a 4K version is already in existence is encouraging news for those waiting for an improved option, although it does not necessarily mean that a release is imminent.



In fact it would make a degree of sense to have an anniversary edition ready and waiting and propelled to many Christmas stockings by its own Force and the hype around the next arrival in the Star Wars numbered series - Episode VIII.

