Spotify’s student discount is now available in over 30 countries

Spotify has extended its offer of half-priced Premium subscriptions to students in over 30 countries, including Canada, Mexico, many parts of South America and Europe, plus Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. The move expands the offer’s availability beyond the three launch territories of the US, UK, and Germany.
If you’re a student in one of the countries listed below, you can now get a Spotify Premium subscription for roughly 50% off (in Australia, for example, a sub will now set you back AU$5.99 instead of the regular AU$11.99) by . You’ll need a Spotify account to proceed, and be warned that if you have an existing Premium service you won’t see the discount until the following month.
- Austria
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Lithuania
- Latvia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Philippines
- Portugal
- Singapore
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Turkey
All verification of student-status is taken care of by the third party eligibility company , although it’s unclear how long you have to be enrolled in a place of study in order to qualify for the discount.
