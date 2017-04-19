Spotify’s student discount is now available in over 30 countries

Spotify has extended its offer of half-priced Premium subscriptions to students in over 30 countries, including Canada, Mexico, many parts of South America and Europe, plus Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. The move expands the offer’s availability beyond the three launch territories of the US, UK, and Germany.

If you’re a student in one of the countries listed below, you can now get a Spotify Premium subscription for roughly 50% off (in Australia, for example, a sub will now set you back AU$5.99 instead of the regular AU$11.99) by visiting this page . You’ll need a Spotify account to proceed, and be warned that if you have an existing Premium service you won’t see the discount until the following month.

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Latvia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Philippines

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Switzerland

Turkey

All verification of student-status is taken care of by the third party eligibility company SheerID , although it’s unclear how long you have to be enrolled in a place of study in order to qualify for the discount.