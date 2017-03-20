How to listen to non-streaming artists on Spotify

For many users, one of the biggest letdowns of any audio streaming service is the notable absence of one of your favourite musicians. Sure, it might still cover 99-percent of your listening needs, but there will always be the desire to revisit that one ‘obscure’ band that you listened to in your teens or even just an artist whose philosophy doesn’t align with the streaming revolution.

The good news is that Spotify lets you import local files to both your desktop and phone applications, allowing you to use a single program to cover your entire music library (a real boon considering how popular this particular service is). While this has been a feature of Spotify since day 1, the complaint still floats heavily on the air so we thought we’d fill you in on the process.