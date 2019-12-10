Sony Xperia 3 may sport 12GB of RAM alongside the Snapdragon 865

Sony is expected to unveil the follow-up to the Xperia 1 at MWC 2020 in a couple of month's time, possibly called the Sony Xperia 3, and the latest rumor suggests it may sport some of the beefiest internal specs we've seen in a smartphone.

A new report claims the device may be running on the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is not a huge surprise since this was unveiled recently as Qualcomm's latest top-end smartphone chipset. But the phone also apparently comes with a massive 12GB of RAM.

This information comes from a Geekbench benchmark shared by Sumahoinfo, though the phone isn't mentioned by name (just by model number), which only really tells us this is a Sony phone - not exactly which one it is.

Take this information with a pinch of salt as it's all currently from leaked data, and the model number used, while linked to Sony, was linked in a more complicated manner than usual.

But given the specs this is likely to be the next Sony flagship, which we're expecting to hear about from the company in February next year.

The name of the handset is still unclear though, with it uncertain if Sony will opt for an Xperia 1.1 name or if it will choose a different number, such as 2 or 3, to make it really clear that this is a fully upgraded phone.

Previous leaks have suggested Sony may be looking to include six cameras on the back of its next flagship phone, with another two on the front, so this could be a powerhouse in the photography realm as well.

Via PhoneArena