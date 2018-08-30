Samsung The Frame TV now offers artwork from the Tate and Magnum Photographers

Samsung TVs are doing all they can to move away from being simple black slabs when they’re switched off, with features to see them replicate your wallpaper when in standby, and slim designs to help them hide away when not in use. At IFA 2018, Samsung has given its The Frame range an update to help it in this task.

The Frame TV, first seen in summer of 2017 and given a refresh in 2018, was designed to look like a picture frame when not in use, with a border style built to merge in with hanging artworks around your home. The screen itself can then display existing works of art from not only giants like Picasso, but also from the scribbles you make on a Samsung Galaxy Note handset.

Now, that library of great works if growing, with owners able to tap into works from the Tate gallery collection, and pieces from Magnum Photos photographers.

Art attack

The Magnum Photos partnership is particularly interesting, as it includes works that will be exclusive to Samsung The Frame TVs. Called the Fine Art Every Day Collection, it will include images captured by artists including David Alan Harvey and Jonas Bendiksen among others.

The 4K screen had also recently partnered with London’s V&A, Saatchi Art and the Albertina Museum in Vienna, as well as The New York Times' classic photo library, to bring more than 800 works to the screen, so there's now plenty of choice.

The Frame comes in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, priced at $1999 (around £1500) and $2799 (around £2100) respectively.