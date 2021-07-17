Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series tipped to come with a major storage boost

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are due to arrive at some point next month, and we've already seen plenty of leaks around the specs of these smartwatches. Now we've got a better idea of how much storage space they'll offer too.

Sources speaking to the usually reliable SamMobile say that both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models are going to come with 16GB of on-board storage for your apps and files – quite a jump from the 8GB on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Alongside apps, caching music for offline listening is perhaps the most common way of utilizing smartwatch storage, so you should be able to take a fair few playlists with you on the go. It also means the integrated software – a new version of Wear OS developed by Samsung and Google – will have lots of space to spread out.

Don't take this as final confirmation of the spec just yet, but with August 11 reportedly the date when we're going to see these devices unveiled (together with plenty of other gadgets), there isn't long to wait before we'll know for sure.

The story so far

We originally thought these watches would be the Galaxy Watch Active 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 – but now it seems that the Active model is the main Galaxy Watch 4 and the more premium version is getting the Classic label added to the end of its name.

Only yesterday we heard rumors that the wearables are going to come running the Exynos W920 chipset inside and that they'll also have 1.5GB of RAM. In other words, these devices are going to pack enough power to handle just about everything that you would want to do with a smartwatch.

Another leak suggests starting prices of CAD $428 (around $340 / £245 / AU$460) for the smallest Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model, while the smallest Galaxy Watch 4 model could well start at CAD $310 (that's about $250 / £180 / AU$330).

We will of course bring you all the key details as they're announced by Samsung, whenever the grand unveiling happens to be. Samsung has already given us a sneak preview of the software that will be running on the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, with improvements in app support and smartphone integration.