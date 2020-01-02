Samsung Galaxy A-series trademark reveals the names of the 2021 handsets

Some of the most popular Samsung phones are the Galaxy A series, the company's affordable range, with several different devices making it one of the busiest phone families. It looks like Samsung's 2021 range of Galaxy A devices are on their way, as the company has just trademarked their names.

This news comes from Twitter user @_the_tech_guy, who posted screengrabs of the trademark applications for nine Samsung Galaxy A phones - and they're named exactly as you'd expect them to be if you're familiar with the range.

The phones will be called the Galaxy A12, A22, A32, A42, A52, A62, A72, A82 and A92, with the A12 being the most affordable option, and the others gradually increasing in specs (and price).

Lots of #Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones coming later in this year.A12,A22,A32,A42,A52,A62,A72,A82,A92 get trademark. pic.twitter.com/zhPda0Zig9January 1, 2020

In 2019, the Galaxy A phones launched with AX0 labels, from the A10 to the A90, and the 2020 range with AX1 monickers has already started to roll out, with the A51 and A71 teased for certain regions. We're expecting to see more of the latter series shown off at CES 2020 or MWC 2020, two tech shows in January and February respectively.

It's worth noting that in 2019 the Galaxy A80 was quite different to the other phones, while the A90 was a 5G device. We haven't seen the A81 and A91 yet, so we don't know if Samsung will do the same with its 2020 phones, but it's reasonable to assume that this will be the case for both the AX1 phones and 2021's AX2 series.

So it seems that Samsung will continue with its naming convention in 2021, when we'd expect the AX2 phones to be released. This isn't surprising, since it wouldn't make sense to change the naming convention after only two series, but this news is also important because it confirms that Samsung is indeed working on the devices.

We don't know anything more about these phones yet, but we'll update you when we do