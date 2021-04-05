Realme X7 Pro Ultra with Dimensity 1000 Plus launched in China

Realme has yet another flagship phone powered by the Dimensity series chipset in China with the launch of the Realme X7 Pro Ultra(Extreme Edition as per the machine translation). The Realme X7 Pro Ultra, on paper, sounds link an upgrade from the Realme X7 Pro, but that’s not the case here.

The Realme X7 Pro is sleeker than the Realme X7 Pro but had to sacrifice a few features like an in-display fingerprint scanner, 120Hz refresh rate, and a camera. The Realme X7 Pro Ultra is the third member in the X7 series after the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro.

Realme X7 Pro Ultra specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme X7 Pro is one of the cheapest phones with a curved display to launch in recent times. You get a 6.55-inch Samsung made AMOLED screen with curved edges on both sides. The refresh rate is down to 90Hz from 120Hz on the Realme X7 Pro. Also, the company has let go of the in-display fingerprint scanner to include the side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus processor, an octa-core SoC built on a 7nm fabrication process and a clock speed of 2.6Ghz. It is a 5G capable chipset. The Realme X7 Pro Ultra comes in two variants - 8+128GB and 12+256GB. In terms of battery, there is a 4,500mAh unit with support for a 65W fast charge.

Lastly, in the camera department, there is a primary 64MP(f/1.8) camera, an 8MP(f/2.3) and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are being handled by a 32MP punch-hole camera. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, superlinear speaker, Dolby Audio, and Hi-Res audio certification. The device runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Realme X7 Pro Ultra Realme X7 Pro Display 6.55" FHD+ curved 6.55" FHD+ flat Refresh rate 90Hz 120Hz Procerssor Dimensity 1000 Plus Dimensity 1000 Plus RAM 8/12GB 8GB Storage 128/256GB 128GB Rear camera 64+8+2MP 64+8+2+2MP Front camera 32MP 32MP Battery 4500mAh, 65W 4500mAh, 65W Software Android 11 Android 10 Biometrics Side mounted In-display Weight 170g 184g Thickness 7.8 8.5 Price ~Rs 26,800 Rs 29,999

Realme X7 Ultra price

The Realme X7 Ultra starts at CNY 2,399(~Rs 26,800) for the 8+128GB and the 12+256GB variant is priced at CNY 2699 which is roughly Rs 30,200. It is available in Black Clever Forest and Fantasy colour options.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!