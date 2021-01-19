PS5's HDR problem on Samsung TVs is finally being fixed – but not until March

If you have a new Samsung TV, as well as a PS5 game console, you may have noticed some issues trying to get the best out of your hardware. Have no fear, however, as the problem is set to be resolved by a PS5 firmware update in March 2021.

The PS5-specific issue seems to have prevented players from getting HDR onscreen as well as 4K/120Hz play, forcing anyone playing on a Samsung TV to pick one option over the other.

This will only have affected a limited number of gamers, of course, given that few PS5 games support 4K/120Hz currently, and only Samsung TV owners will have had the issue. Still, it's a teething pain that we're sure people will be glad to see resolved.

As reported by Forbes, the fix was confirmed by a moderator on Samsung's EU community website, stating in German that the problem actually lay in the Sony PS5 rather than Samsung's televisions.

A roughly translated version states: "The error was localized and Sony is expected to release an update in March to make 4K 120 Hz HDR possible. Please keep your PlayStation 5 up to date with the latest software. The TV does not need a software update (but we recommend that you always keep the software up-to-date for reasons of stability and security). The TV doesn't have to be repaired either, so you don't need to contact support."

In the meantime, however, "As a workaround, you can either reduce the frame rate to 60 Hertz or switch off HDR."

Early days

With the PS5 – and its Microsoft-made competitor, the Xbox Series X – having launched but a few months ago, in November 2020, it's still early days for next-gen console gaming. TV makers are still attempting to catch up to the releases, too, now that many are expecting gaming PC-quality experiences on their home televisions.

This likely won't be the only next-gen console issue demanding a fix in the coming year, though as long as we don't revisit the days of the 'red ring of death' on the Xbox 360 – the frustrating error that saw countless Xbox units recalled, including two owned by this writer – we're counting ourselves pretty fortunate.

Want to know what new Samsung TVs are in the works for this year? Check out our in-depth video below:

What are the best gaming TVs, Samsung or otherwise?