Plex has released a new desktop app for home streaming – and you can get it now

Plex has released a fully redesigned version of its desktop software, and it's available to download now for your streaming pleasure.

The new app, which is simply called 'Plex', will eventually replace all of the company's existing desktop software. The Microsoft Store app has already been decommissioned, and Plex Media Player will be following suit soon.

The new Plex software features a simplified interface (the section known as 'Sync' is now 'Downloads' to minimize confusion), and the company says that you'll now get more information about downloads while they're in progress.

"It’s a bit of a sneak peek at the direction we’re headed with offline media across the board (including the mobile apps)," said the company, "so check it out and let us know how it works for you!"

No more HTPC

Plex admits that its Microsoft Store app has been "a little broken for a while now", and says it's decided to tie all its various apps closer together.

However, not all the changes are likely to be welcomed; the new app no longer supports Home Theater PC (HTPC). Plex Media Player will continue to support it for the time being, but as Plex has confirned that it's not long for this world.

HTPC has fallen out of favor in recent years with the arrival of reliable streaming services and smart TVs, but the change will doubtless frustrate some Plex users who have relied on it since the software's early days. If that includes you, you might want to check out a different option like Kodi, which shows no signs of giving it up for now.

Via Windows Central