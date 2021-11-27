Picked up a Black Friday Kindle deal? Here are the accessories and extras you need

Amazon Australia's Black Friday deals include all three of its Kindle ereaders, including the very first discount on the 2021 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite. So it's an absolute no-brainer for any avid reader to grab this opportunity and get a new Kindle at seriously low prices.

If you've done so already, then perhaps your money-saving adventure isn't over just yet as there are some Black Friday deals that could help you dress up your new Kindle and fill it up too.

You see, not only are Kindles reduced in this mega sale, but so are loads of important extras you should consider buying. These include cases, screen protectors and yes, the books themselves.

We've found some deals for you in the main accessory categories so you can make the most of your shiny new Kindle at little extra cost.

Kindle ebook deals

Part of Amazon's Black Friday deals include discounts on loads of ebooks in the Kindle store.

You can click here to navigate to Amazon's Kindle estore discount section, including up to 70% off a few books.

If you want to sign up for Kindle Unlimited – a subscription service offering you unlimited access to a huge library of books, comics and magazines – there's a Black Friday discount for that too!

Sign up now and you can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for just AU$13.99 (down from AU$41.97). That's the price of the service for a single month, so you're essentially get two months free!

Kindle screen protector deals

Well... we haven't actually found any Kindle screen protector deals right now - they're all still selling at full price. You can find the Amazon listings here, but don't expect any price reductions.

A screen protector is important for most tech though, as it can keep the display from getting damaged from drops or scratches.

Kindle case deals

Like the screen protectors, there's not a whole load of discounts on Kindle cases, but you can pick up an affordable one from a third party on Amazon. Just be sure to check which Kindle the case fits, particularly if you're shopping for a cover for your Paperwhite. That's because the newest Paperwhite is bigger (at 6.8 inches) than the 10th-generation model (6 inches).

That said, Amazon's own sleepcover for the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite is currently discounted down to half price!

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite fabric case (10th gen/2018, yellow) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite fabric case (10th gen/2018, yellow) | AU$44.95 AU$22.48 on Amazon (save AU$22.47) This protective shell for the previous generation of the Kindle Paperwhite (2018, 10th generation) is made from a water-resistant fabric for extra protection, and is also lightweight. It's essentially a sleepcover, so opening and closing the case automatically switches on and off the device too. This offer is only available on the yellow option.

Amazon Kindle deals

Did you read this whole article without actually buying a Kindle? Well, check out some discounts below.

Amazon Kindle Oasis Amazon Kindle Oasis | from AU$399 from AU$299 (save up to AU$110) It's the best ereader money can buy, with a premium-looking metal chassis and page-turn buttons that are perfect for one-handed use. That luxurious reading experience, however, comes with a hefty price tag, but now you can now grab the 8GB Kindle Oasis for AU$299, while the 32GB version is down to AU$339 from an eye-watering AU$449.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen, 8GB) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen, 8GB) | AU$239 AU$169 (save AU$70) It took Amazon three years to update its most popular ereader and this new hardware is only a couple of months old. That makes this offer the first ever discount it's getting. So if you're after a great new ereader, then the 6.8-inch newly minted Paperwhite is fantastic value. 8GB storage, USB-C charging and a bigger battery makes it all worthwhile.

Amazon Kindle Amazon Kindle | AU$139 AU$89 (save AU$60) It might be a no-frills ereader, but for just AU$89, the basic Kindle is a book lover's dream bargain. The 6-inch display is plenty sharp and this latest iteration even has an adjustable front light so you can read – for days at a stretch if you wish – any time and anywhere. The Kindle is available in a black chassis, or in a white body.