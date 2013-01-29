Nikon launches new super-telephoto 800mm lens

Nikon has launched a new 800mm telephoto lens, featuring some brand new technologies and costing a pretty penny.

The 800mm optic is the first Nikkor lens to use sophisticated technologies and materials such as electromagnetic diaphragm control and fluorite lens elements. It also uses existing tech such as Nano Crystal Coating and Vibration Reduction.

It boasts the longest focal length in the Nikon line-up, and is designed for professional sports and press photographers. According to the company, it has been developed with the demands of these kinds of photographers in mind.

Despite its uber focal length, the company says that the lens is surprisingly lightweight thanks to manufacturing the body from rugged magnesium alloy and by crafting an improved optical construction which includes two fluorite elements.

The optical system contains a total of 20 elements in 13 groups, including two fluorite and two ED elements. The use of fluorite makes the lens' front portion lighter, shifting its centre of gravity to the rear for comfortable handling and stable operation. Fluorite also helps to deliver superior optical performance with minimal chromatic aberration and lower dispersion properties.

Nikon's antireflective Nano Crystal Coat is included to reduce minimal flare and ghosting. A curved meniscus protective glass is also available, along with a 52mm NC filter.

Stability

To improve stability, the Vibration Reduction mechanism provides compensation equivalent to a shutter speed approximately four stops faster. Normal and Active VR modes deliver stable shooting for different amounts and rates of camera movement. Automatic tripod detection reduces vibrant from shutter release when the camera is mounted on a tripod.

Silent Wave Motor focusing is incorporated for accurate focus acquisition. Three focus modes can be used - A/M (autofocus with manual override, AF priority mode), M/A (switch from autofocus to manual operation) and M (manual).

Each lens is also supplied with an AF-S teleconverter, the first to employ an ED glass element to correct chromatic aberration. Each teleconverter is custom-tuned to the individual lens to maintain superior optical performance while extending focal length to 1000mm.

The Nikon AF-S Nikkor 800mm f/5.6 E FL ED VR with AF-S Teleconvertor TC800-1.25 E ED price will be £15,599.99/US$24,507.99/AU$23,442 and it will be available from April.