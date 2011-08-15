Lowepro introduces compact system camera bags

New bags from Lowepro have been specifically designed for compact system cameras, such as the Sony NEX

Lowepro has introduced a new Compact Courier series to tailor to compact system camera users, such as the Sony NEX system which the Compact Courier 80 is specifically designed for.

Other compact systems can be fitted in the bag, with room for an 18-55mm lens attached, plus an extra pancake (16mm) lens in the main compartment.

The bag can be made smaller by removing the built-in Mini Quick case, to allow the camera to be carried with the pancake/16mm lens attached.

The Mini Quick Case also includes a leash that tethers to a camera strap, securing the case to the camera while wearing and shooting.

Designed to be lightweight and slim in profile, the bag can be worn either over the shoulder, across the body or attached to a belt.

Slimline

The Compact Courier 70 has been designed to fit a selection of compact system cameras with an 18-55mm lens attached. If you need to carry more, you can attach the extra lens pouch to the shoulder strap, which is included and fits a pancake lens.

Finally, the StreamLine 100 fits a camera with an attached 18-55mm lens, an extra lens and a few small personal items.

All models feature padded interiors with a brushed tricot lining, a built-in memory card pocket, a built-in microfibre cleaning cloth, an extra-wide opening for easy access to the main compartment, an adjustable should strap and durable, water-resistant materials.

The Compact Courier 80 and 70 are available in Black with Red piping and Grey with Arctic Blue piping. The Streamline 100 is available in Black/Grey and Red/Black.

Pricing for the bags has yet to be announced.