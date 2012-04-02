Fuji: CSCs haven't impacted upon bridge camera sales

Fuji has said that compact system cameras haven't had an impact on bridge camera sales, with sales in fact increasing across the sector.

Speaking to TechRadar, Adrian Clarke, senior vice president for Fujifilm Imaging said, "We did expect the popularity of compact system cameras to dent bridge sales, but last year it was one of the better categories and increased across the world."

Fuji is a very strong player in the bridge camera market, currently holding around 40-50% global market share. "This is our strong card," Clarke said.

Sales

"We had a very good year last year because bridge sales increased, in the UK and in all the major countries. There is still a very good market for bridge cameras," he continued.

"A lot of the retailers like bridge [cameras] because they're equally attractive to men and women, it's a good step up camera, it's something we feel is very much our own area."

Fuji introduced its first compact system camera earlier in the year in the shape of the X Pro1, which has gone on to receive rave reviews. It marked the company's first interchangeable lens announcement since 2006.

It currently has a wide range of bridge cameras in its market, led by the flagship X-S1 , which retails for around £700, making it more expensive than many entry-level DSLRs.