Phone Awards 2011: shortlist announced

Voting on the longlist for the TechRadar Phone Awards 2011 closed earlier this week. We've been hard at work totting up the votes and can now exclusively reveal the apps, games and phone innovations that have made the shortlist.
So far, we've had over 75,000 votes; the following shortlist represents the best of all things mobile and now you have the chance to choose what should win.
That's right, the shortlist is now open for you to cast your votes - and when you do, you'll be in with a chance of winning one of 13 fantastic smartphones. We have five Dell Venue Pros, five HTC Pro 7s, two Sony Ericsson Xperia arcs and one Sony Ericsson Xperia PLAY up for grabs!
And don't worry if you have already voted, as you can vote again and be in with a chance of winning.
So check out the list below, choose your favourite and go over to the Phone Awards site to cast your vote. It only takes a few minutes and we will be revealing all the winners in July.
Good luck and get voting!
Readers' categories
Here are the list of nominations you voted through to the shortlist...
Best Network
- O2
- Vodafone
- Orange
- T-Mobile
- Three
- Giffgaff
Best App
- Google Maps Navigation
- BBC iPlayer
- Spotify
- Swype
- iBooks
Best Game
- Angry Birds
- Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit
- Flight Control
- Cut The Rope!
- The SIMS 3
WTF of the year
- iPhone 4 antenna-gate
- Apple launching the microSIM
- HTC Desire OS upgrade
- Symbian: is the end in sight?
- Nokia crashing HTC event with balloons
Best Phone Feature
- HTC Sense
- Apple iPhone 4 Retina display
- Android personal hotspot
- Samsung Super AMOLED Plus
- Windows Phone 7 Live Tiles
One to watch
- Apple iPhone 5
- Android Ice Cream
- HTC Sensation
- Nokia Windows Phone
- 4G
Have your say in the shortlist, by heading over to http://awards2011.techradar.com.
Judged categories
Here are the phones and tech the judges felt deserved to go into the shortlist...
Phone of the year
- HTC Desire
- Apple iPhone 4
- Orange San Francisco
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc
Best phone for business
- BlackBerry Bold 9780
- BlackBerry Torch
- HTC HD 7
- Nokia E72
- Apple iPhone 4
Best consumer phone
- Apple iPhone 4
- Orange San Francisco
- HTC Wildfire
- Nokia N8
- Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc
Best phone innovation
- NFC
- Tegra 2 chip
- Xbox Live
- Android 2.3
- Swype
Best phone accessory
- Mophie Juice Pack Air 4
- AmpliTube iRig
- Vodafone Sure Signal
- Pure i-20
- Jawbone Jambox
Best phone OS
- iOS
- Windows Phone 7
- Android
- BlackBerry OS
- Symbian