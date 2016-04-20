LG G5 will modulate its way into Australia on May 2

LG announced the G5 what feels like a lifetime ago at Mobile World Congress back in February and the phone is finally ready to be released.

After launching the LG G5 in the US on April 1, and the UK on April 8, Australia is finally getting the modular phone rolled out from the first week of May.

From May 2, Optus customers will be able to order the LG flagship handset, while Telstra will launch the phone from May 3.

If you prefer to purchase your phone outright, Harvey Norman will be stocking the G5 from May 2. Those with a hankering to guarantee delivery can pre-order from April 21.

Finally out

The LG G5 comes with a full metal uni-body design, 5.3-inch 2K display, 4GB of RAM, 16MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera and Android 6 Marshmallow software.

LG's companion devices for the G5, including the CAM Plus module, Hi-Fi Plus with B&O Play module, 360 VR camera, 360 Cam and Rolling Bot are also coming soon.

The 360 Cam and Hi-Fi Plus modules will be available for $399 and $229 respectively from selected Telstra stores from May 3 and Optus stores on May 2. The Rolling Bot will land in June for $399, while the CAM Plus attachment will cost $129 and arrive on May 2 in Optus stores.