LG is building Google's Nexus 5, claims source

After months of speculation about who Google will team up with for its next Nexus device, it looks like LG could be the one to build this year's Nexus 5.

According to Android Pit a source has confirmed that LG will be building the Nexus 5 (2015) – though an official name has yet to be announced.

Rather than basing the Nexus 5 (2015) on its latest flagship, the LG G4, it is claimed that LG will be creating the new handset from scratch.

Huawei MIA?

If true, the choice of going with LG for the next Nexus 5 is not too surprising, as LG built the previous Nexus 5, but we've also heard strong rumours that Chinese manufacturer Huawei would be creating a Nexus device.

So does this mean we won't be seeing a Huawei Nexus smartphone? Not necessarily. For a start, the rumour of LG making the Nexus 5 (2015) hasn't been verified, so nothing is set in stone.

We've also heard that Google could be planning on releasing two new Nexus phones this year, while another rumour suggested that Huawei would be building a larger Nexus device (though possibly not quite as big as the Nexus 6 phablet), with LG creating a smaller Nexus handset that could have the codename LG Angler.

The LG Angler will reportedly have a 5.2-inch screen and a battery in the region of 2700 mAh, while Huawei's device is rumoured to have a 5.7-inch screen, a 3500 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 810 processor.

If Android Pit's source is correct then we may see an LG Nexus device this year, but it doesn't mean Huawei is out of the race either. As we approach the launch of Android M later this year, we should find out more about how many Nexus devices – and who's building them – soon.