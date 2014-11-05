Feature-packed update lets you stream PS4 games to your Xperia Z2

Sony is currently in the process of rolling out its Android 4.4.4 update to Xperia Z2 smartphones and Z2 Tablets, which brings a range of new features to the older flagship handset and tablet.

One of the most exciting new features that comes with the update is PlayStation 4 Remote Play, which lets you stream PS4 games from the console to the Xperia Z2 and Z2 Tablet.

Originally a feature of Sony's PS Vita handheld console, PS4 Remote Play was later announced as a headline feature of Sony's latest smartphones, the Xperia Z3 and Xperia Z3 Compact, as well as the new Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact.

The new update will now allow owners of the slightly older Z2 and Z2 Tablet to connect the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller via Bluetooth and stream PS4 games over their home Wi-Fi network.

But that's not all...

As well as PS4 Remote Play the Android 4.4.4 update for the Xperia Z2 and Xperia Z2 Tablet also brings Sony's Hi-Res Audio features that are found on its newer devices.

The new sound features enable the devices to play uncompressed PCM and DSD file formats for superb sound quality. If your music collection isn't comprised of these high definition files, the update also includes Sony's DSEE HX MP3 enhancement technology which upscales regular MP3s to sound as impressive as possible.

The cameras also benefit from the update with new app features such as Sound Photo, augmented reality modes, multi-camera recording and a lot more.

These major updates bring the Xperia Z2 and Z2 Tablet more in line with Sony's newest flagship devices, which is good news for customers who have felt left out when they bought the Xperia Z2 and Z2 Tablet, only for the newer devices to be launched a few months later.

The update also includes a few less exciting – but still welcome – features such as an improved Ultra Stamina Mode to prolong battery life, and a new Quick Settings menu that comes with lots of handy features, such as being able to pair the Xperia Z2 to a smartwatch quickly and easily.

If you can't wait for this substantial update then you're in luck with the update already live in certain regions including South-East Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Sony has promised that other parts of the world will be getting the update in the next few days.

