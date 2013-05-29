Blue HTC One could brighten up your day

The HTC One has already been leaked in a fetching red hue, and fresh reports are now suggesting the Taiwanese firm will also release a blue version of the five-star smartphone.

According to sources (a little guy that lives in a blue world, probably) which have conversed with Pocket-Lint, the blue HTC One will be available in the coming months, joining the already-available black and silver finishes and the much rumoured red version.

There's no firm release date for either the blue or red HTC One handsets just yet, so we're going to have to sit tight and see what the Taiwanese firm reveals.

