Asus Padfone to launch at Mobile World Congress 2012

What's this? Mention of a tradeshow that isn't CES 2012 in the headline of a news story in early January? You read correctly, as the Asus PadFone is now set to be unveiled in February.

As you know, February is the reserve of Mobile World Congress 2012 – although Asus did have to take to CES 2012 to confirm the announcement, as well as showing off the PadFone on its Vegas stand.

You can check out video of the Padfone from Vegas below:

Nothing much else new to report really; the 4.3-inch PadFone is still set to come with Ice Cream Sandwich and we still don't know for sure whether or not it'll come with the Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core processor.

Who's calling me?

What we do know is that there will be a range of apps made specifically for Asus and the PadFone, and that there are still a couple of bugs for Asus to work out before it launches the phone-cum-tablet in Barcelona.

The PadFone is notable mainly for its utterly wonderful is-it-a-tablet-is-it-a-phone unveiling by Asus CEO Jonney Shih last year – you can check that video out in our news story here.

But for now, we'll leave you with this effusive video hands on with the Asus PadFone from Netbook News:

From Netbook News, Pocket-Lint