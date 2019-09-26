OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV 55-inch Q1 series officially launched in India

OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV are now official. Weeks of teasing finally culminated into the special OnePlus launch event in New Delhi, where we saw the new OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV go official.

Just 5 months since the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, we already have their successor with the OnePlus 7T, which shared the stage with the all-new OnePlus TV, the company’s first foray outside the smartphone sector.

OnePlus 7T features, price and availability

(Image credit: Future)

While it is the spiritual successor to the OnePlus 7, it borrows some key aspects from the OnePlus 7 Pro. On the front, we get a new 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display at a resolution of 2400 x 1080 with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s support for HDR10+ as well along with a peak brightness of a 1,000 nits. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner too.

The other big change comes with the cameras, as the OnePlus 7T has a triple camera setup on the back in a new circular module, consisting of a 48MP f/1.6 primary camera, paired with a 16MP 2x telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. Night mode and video recording will be available on the ultra-wide lens as well via a future update. A new macro mode is also present which can focus on objects as close as 2.5cm.

As always, internal specifications are top-notch with a Snapdragon 855 Plus powering the OnePlus 7T along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Charging speeds are also significantly faster with the new Warp Charge 30T which can charge the 3,800 mAh battery entirely in less than an hour. On the audio front, we get a dual speaker setup featuring Dolby Atmos for stereo output. However, the 3.5 mm headphone jack is still absent.

Keeping everything tied together, we have OxygenOS which has been further optimized for speed. The OnePlus 7T will also run Android 10 out-of-the-box, making it one of the first phones to do so. The company is also offering 5GB of OnePlus cloud storage and 50GB additional data for the first year.

The OnePlus 7T is available in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver colours and is priced starting at Rs 37,999 for the 128GB storage and Rs 39,999 for the 256GB variant.

OnePlus 7T goes on sale from September 28 across OnePlus India store, Amazon India and OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus TV features, price and availability

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus also unveiled its highly-anticipated OnePlus TV, marking its entry into this new segment. It comes in two variants-- OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro with some minor differences between the two.

The OnePlus TV has a 55-inch QLED display with 120% NTSC colour space, a dedicated Gamma Color Magic chipset, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+ capabilities, giving it excellent vibrancy, deep blacks and brighter whites.

Both the variants have a peak audio output of 50W, tuned by Dolby Atmos. The Q1 has a quad-speaker arrangement while the Q1 Pro has an additional four speakers that slide down for added surround sound effect.

The OnePlus TV runs on Google’s Android TV 9.0 OS with OygenOS optimizations on top.

The OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900 while the Q1 Pro is priced at Rs 99,900. The new televisions go on sale in India from September 28 on Amazon India.