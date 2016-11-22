One to Watch: Apple is gearing up for a big sale this week

Apple has unveiled a new webpage teasing that the company could be planning a sale later this week.

The webpage doesn’t give much away, but it does state that Apple will be holding a “one-day shopping event” on Friday 25 November.

For many other retailers taking part in Black Friday has become par for the course, but Apple has kept the sales out of its main store in recent years, instead allowing its retail partners to cut prices in its stead.

We went hands-on with the refreshed MacBook Pro

Big discounts or big disappointments?

This page, however, indicates that Apple is preparing a ‘for one night only’ style sale event and is inviting its customers to “come back this Friday to check everyone off [their] list.”

Apple doesn’t reveal which products will feature in the sale, but there are links to a variety of gift categories on the site which include Music, Photography, Games & Toys, and Apple devices. If you’re going to be able to check everyone off your list, you can expect there to be a good range of products available.

It’s also not clear what kind of discounts we can expect from the shopping event, though Apple isn’t exactly renowned for big price cuts. In the past the company has been more likely to offer gift cards with product purchases or small discounts, which were never large enough to be notably competitive with other retailers.

That said, the company did recently cut 25% off its LG 4K and 5K monitors so it’s not completely impossible we could see some more generous discounts.

We have contacted Apple for more information on the event and will update this article with more information if it becomes available.