Nvidia Titan RTX release date, news and features

The Nvidia Turing line of graphics cards has been out for a while, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 comfortably sitting at the top of the pack. However, Nvidia has recently announced the Nvidia Titan RTX, a high-end graphics card aimed at creatives and professionals.

Nvidia’s Titan lineup of graphics cards has always been aimed at high-end users, rather than the GeForce line for gamers. This means that it carries a higher price tag – especially for the Titan RTX – but much more power than is necessary for 3D gaming.

We wouldn’t advise saving up to buy this card for a gaming build, but if you’re trying to get into video creation and 3D modeling, you’re going to want to keep this page bookmarked. We’re going to dive into everything we know about the Nvidia Titan RTX, and we’ll update this article with any information that comes our way.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Nvidia’s next Titan GPU

When is it out? TBD, but likely by the end of the year

What will it cost? $2,499 (£2,399, AU$3,999)

We don’t have a solid release date for the Nvidia Titan RTX, but it has been officially announced, with a big green ‘Notify Me’ button on Nvidia’s product page. We have a pretty good feeling that this titanic GPU will hit the streets by the end of the year, but we’re not sure. It’s all just speculation up to this point.

However, Nvidia’s Titan releases typically follow a couple of months after the reveal of a new architecture, which means we are due for the Titan RTX’s release any time now. Don’t worry, we’ll update this page just as soon as we get a solid street date for the Nvidia Titan RTX.

Nvidia Titan RTX price

Brace yourself, because this might knock the wind out of you: the Nvidia Titan RTX will set you back a whopping $2,499 (£2,399, AU$3,999). That’s more than double the price of the already-expensive GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

You should keep in mind that this graphics card is aimed at a professional market, but it does come in higher than the last consumer Titan card, the Nvidia Titan X Pascal, which launched at $1,299 (£1,159, AU$1,590).

However, the Titan V, the card the Titan RTX likely follows, retails for $2,999 (£2,800, AU$4,699). This card is a bit more powerful, but has less video memory (VRAM) than the new Titan RTX.

Nvidia Titan RTX specs

It shouldn’t be surprising that the Nvidia Titan RTX looks extremely powerful on paper. With 24GB of VRAM and 4,608 CUDA cores, you’ll be getting a lot of GPU for your money. Compared to its predecessor – the Nvidia Titan X Pascal, with 12GB of VRAM and 3,840 CUDA cores — the gains in performance are going to be exponential.

Still, the Titan RTX is a Turing card, which means Tensor cores for AI and deep learning, and RT cores for real-time ray tracing. And, as you’d expect from a card that costs nearly twice as much, the Nvidia Titan RTX absolutely blows the RTX 2080 Ti out of the water. With 576 Tensor cores and 72 RT cores, compared to the 2080 Ti’s 544 and 68 respectively, users can expect much better performance.

Specifically, Nvidia claims that the Titan RTX will be able to achieve 11 GigaRays per second and 130 teraflops of deep learning performance. The Nvidia Titan RTX, then, should be especially useful for scientists and animators.

The Nvidia Titan RTX is also compatible with NVLink – the next-generation version of SLI. Unlike other multi-GPU configurations of the past, your VRAM will scale with NVLink, which means two Titan RTX cards will get you 48GB of graphics memory with 100GB/s speeds.

So, the Nvidia Titan RTX promises to be an extremely powerful card — as long as you can afford that astronomical price tag.

That’s all we know about the Nvidia Titan RTX right now, but you can be sure that this page will be updated as soon as we get more information – namely about performance numbers.