The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super launches July 9

When Nvidia and AMD go head to head, everyone wins – and after AMD's E3 keynote introduced the first Navi graphics cards, Nvidia had to respond. And, so it has, with the new beefed up Nvidia Super RTX graphics cards.

The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super will launch on July 9, just in time to take on the AMD Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT – which aim to take on the RTX 2060 and RTX 2070, respectively. But, with Nvidia's introduction of these Super graphics cards, competition may be a little tougher.

Nvidia is positioning the GeForce RTX 2070 Super as faster than the Pascal-based GTX 1080 Ti, and the RTX 2060 Super as above the GTX 1080. The Super variants don't just come with some simple boost to clock speeds, either.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia Super RTX graphics cards get some nice bumps up from their non-Super predecessors. For instance, the RTX 2060 Super gets 256 extra CUDA cores, four more streaming multi-processors, and a boosted base clock of 1,470MHz to deliver 7.2 TFLOPS, an increase of 1.2 TFLOPS over the RTX 2060.

The graphics card also has an upgraded memory interface, moving from 192-bit to 256-bit, increasing the overall memory bandwidth to 448GB/sec, and it gets an extra 8GB of VRAM to take advantage of that.

Nvidia claims the RTX 2060 Super is up to 15% faster than the RTX 2060 at 1440p. And, it's only 1% slower than the original RTX 2070.

The RTX 2070 Super

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super sees improvements similar to those the RTX 2060 Super got. It also gets an extra four streaming multiprocessors, an extra 256 CUDA cores, and some clock speed increases.

The new base clock is 1,605MHz, which is just shy of the original RTX 2070's 1,620MHz boost clock. The new boost clock goes even further, hitting 1,770MHz. This helps it achieve 9.1 TFLOPs of floating point performance. Unlike the RTX 2060 Super, the 2070 Super doesn't get any improvements to VRAM.

Still, Nvidia claims the RTX 2070 Super is 16% faster than the original RTX 2070 at 1440p.

Both graphics cards will also see improvements in performance with RTX on. Nvidia showed them generally pushing an extra 5 to 10 FPS in games at 1080p with RT Ultra settings and DLSS enabled.

All that extra performance does come at the cost of power draw, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super hitting 175 Watts and the RTX 2070 Super reaching 215 Watts.

The RTX 2060 Super will start at $399 (about £315, AU$580) , and the RTX 2070 will set you back $499 (about £395, AU$720), with both hitting the street on July 9. The upcoming RTX 2080 Super will launch later on July 23 at $699 (about £520, AU$1,010).