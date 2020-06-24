Nvidia beats AMD to full DirectX 12 Ultimate compatibility

Nvidia has released new driver updates that add support for DirectX 12 Ultimate and the new GPU scheduling feature that debuted with Microsoft's Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

The release of new Game Ready Driver and Studio Drivers means Nvidia is the first GPU maker to deliver full compliance for DirectX 12 Ultimate.

This is hardly surprising, given the company’s GeForce RTX graphics cards have long supported many of the key components of DirectX 12 Ultimate, including DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR), mesh shaders, variable rate shading (VRS) and sampler feedback.

Still, the new new driver support should make it easier for developers to optimize games for the upcoming Xbox Series X and the latest Nvidia cards, including the firm's incoming RTX 3000 series GPUs.

“A comprehensive software portfolio is required in order to take advantage of next-gen hardware features,” said Sean Pelletier, senior product manager, GeForce software at Nvidia.

"At Nvidia, DirectX 12 Ultimate support is more than a checkbox, it is an assurance that we have done the work necessary to give our customers a complete product with a feature set that can move the industry forward.”

Nvidia has claimed another first with its driver releases, as they also added support for hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling, which was first introduced with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

This feature allows a graphics card to directly manage its video memory, which in turn significantly improves performance of the minimum and average FPS and thereby, reducing latency.

Nvidia’s update also include support for nine new G-SYNC compatible displays from the likes of AOC, Dell and Samsung, enables Vulkan 1.2 support on GeForce and Titan GPUs, and adds ‘one-click’ optimal playable settings (OPS) for a number of games including Command & Conquer, Roblox and Total Tank Simulator.

The 451.48 WHQL driver is now available over at Nvidia’s driver page or through the GeForce Experience app.