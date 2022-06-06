No, the iPhone 14 isn't about to launch - but we'll soon know some of its features

Audio player loading…

If you've heard the news that an Apple event is happening in a few hours, and are excited to hear about the new iPhone 14, then we've got some bad news for you. This event is WWDC 2022, not the iPhone launch - we're still expecting that to happen in September.

WWDC is Apple's annual developer conference, and the focus is on software like iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 and so on. These are updates that will come to current devices, (well, apart from really old ones) and will bring them some new features.

For Apple aficionados, WWDC is one of the biggest nights of the year, but it doesn't quite have the same appeal for everyone else. Unless you're really excited to see what new features could come to your iPhone later in the year, we'd recommend giving it a miss. The one exception to this rule is laptop fans, as Apple is rumored to be debuting a new MacBook Air, but we don't know for sure.

Don't let Google's precedent fool you either: it has a similar annual event called Google IO, which is purportedly for software like WWDC. However Google sticks to that theme a lot less rigidly than Apple does, as this year it showed off the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel Tablet and more - don't expect Apple to have that range of devices though.

If you are an Apple iPhone fan, though, there might be a reason to tune in to our WWDC keynote live blog even though the next-gen model isn't debuting. That's because iOS 16 will be the software running on the iPhone 14, so when Apple talks us through the upcoming update's features, we'll also be getting our preliminary glance at the smartphone too.

That kind of hardcore fan will likely have been counting down the days to WWDC for a while already though. If you're just an average Apple user, or live on the Android side of the road, then although we'd love your clicks on all our WWDC coverage, it's probably not worth your time or attention.