New on Netflix this week: Living with Yourself: Season 1, The Laundromat, Arrow: Season 7 + more

With so many TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix in Australia each week, it can be hard to keep track of the service's many new additions as they arrive.

To help you find what's really new, we'll be publishing weekly updates that succinctly list all the new shows and films arriving on Netflix Australia, while also highlighting the week's biggest and most important releases, offering brief rundowns of the best shows and movies for this week.

So without further ado, here's what's new on Netflix for the week of October 7 to October 13, 2019. As you can see, it's fairly light in terms of new content this week, but there are still a few great options available.

For a complete list of everything that's coming to the service for the whole month, check out our guide to what's new on Netflix Australia in October 2019.

This week's highlights

Living with Yourself: Season 1 (18/10/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Proving that two Paul Rudds are better than one, Living with Yourself is an existential comedy with a mind-bending premise that's right out of a Rick and Morty episode. Miles (Paul Rudd) is a man who finds himself struggling at life, and decides to do something about it by visiting an intriguing spa which promises to make him a better person. Unfortunately for Miles, that better person has materialised as a separate entity and has taken over his actual life. Funny thing is, everyone prefers this new and improved version. Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine), Living with Yourself is sure to be delightfully quirky and heart-warming in equal measure.

The Laundromat (18/10/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

From acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike) comes The Laundromat, a star-stuffed affair that sees a woman named Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep) investigate an insurance fraud that leads back to a Panama City-based law firm (run by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas) whose sole purpose is to help the world's wealthiest citizens amass even larger fortunes. Now, Ellen's determined to uncover this corrupt system and bring it down.

Arrow: Season 7 (16/10/2019)

(Image credit: The CW)

Unmasked to the public and serving a life sentence in prison, the Green Arrow's troubles have only just begun. Unable to protect his family while incarcerated, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) must find a way to survive while the villainous Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) continues his reign of terror on the outside. Meanwhile, a ban on vigilantes has left Star City unprotected, leaving Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) to fend for herself using drastic measures. With the eighth and final season of Arrow set to drop soon, now's the perfect time to catch up before the show comes to a close.

Everything else that's coming to Netflix this week

ORIGINAL SERIES

Toon: Seasons 1-2 (18/10/2019)

MeatEater: Season 8 (18/10/2019)

Avlu (18/10/2019)

Baby: Season 2 (18/10/2019)

Interior Design Masters (18/10/2019)

La casa de las flores: Season 2 (18/10/2019)

NETFLIX FILM

Eli (18/10/2019)

Seventeen (18/10/2019)

Upstarts (18/10/2019)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Martin Matte: La Vie, La Mort...Eh La La..! (14/10/2019)

Park Na-rae: Glamour Warning (16/10/2019)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Ghosts of Sugar Land (16/10/2019)

Tell Me Who I Am (18/10/2019)

Unnatural Selection (18/10/2019)

KIDS & FAMILY

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali (18/10/2019)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 (18/10/2019)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 (25/10/2019)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Losers (15/10/2019)

Green Lantern (15/10/2019)

Police Academy (15/10/2019)

Cobra (15/10/2019)

Beowulf (15/10/2019)

The Pagemaster (15/10/2019)

Demolition Man (15/10/2019)

The Big Bang Theory: Season 11 (17/10/2019)

