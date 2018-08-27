New LG V40 ThinQ renders show off incoming flagship’s near bezel-less screen

Following last week's look at the first clear renders of LG's upcoming V40 ThinQ flagship, we now have yet another batch of renders (including a 360-degree video) to gawk at, thanks to noted leakers OnLeaks and /Leaks.

The renders, which are based on three-dimensional factory CAD files, show a device with three cameras on its rear and two cameras on the front, backing up previous reports that the device would feature five cameras in total.

Along with its surplus of snappers, the LG V40 ThinQ will allegedly boast the company's largest display to date, with a 6.3-inch screen that's 0.3 inches bigger than last year's LG V30 ThinQ.

Image 1 of 3 Renders courtesy of OnLeaks and /Leaks Image 2 of 3 Renders courtesy of OnLeaks and /Leaks Image 3 of 3 Renders courtesy of OnLeaks and /Leaks

Other alleged features hinted at by the renders include a near bezel-less design with a slim notch cutout that houses the phone's two front-facing cameras and earpiece speaker, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack – a necessity for Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio, which LG has included in its last few flagship phones.

Though the LG V40 ThinQ has yet to be officially announced, the device has been tipped for a September launch and an October release. Check out the 360-degree video below.