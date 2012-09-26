Rumor: New iPad may go widescreen

After the iPhone 5 frenzy, the internet rumor mill has started churning out some iPad speculation.

The new rumor going around the net is the upcoming iPad 4 will go widescreen, with a new aspect ratio of 16:9. The rumors come from Los Angeles industry analyst Paul Mueller with more information promised in the next few weeks.

"I have talked to at least three people close to Apple who say that there are new iPad prototypes that have a 16:9 aspect ratio. They aren't talking about the upcoming iPad mini either," Mueller told the Examiner.

The rumor may have a few things going for it. For some time now tech watchers have been hoping for a widescreen iPad. The iPhone 5 just bumped up its screen size to 4 inches. And the new Lightning connector allows Apple to play around with the dimensions more.

Also, 16:9 is the most common aspect ratio for televisions and is the standard format for HDTV content and analog widescreen TVs. And this may just be the new Apple device that was leaked onto the Internet last week.

Take rumor daily with grain of salt

But the rumor has met with a few raised eyebrows while making its way around the net.

The change would make the new device taller and narrower, making web browsing awkward when holding the imaginary iPad vertically. One reason the current iPad is so popular is because users can surf the net comfortably while holding it vertically or horizontally.

It's true a 16:9 aspect ratio would make for a better TV viewing experience, but most users do not go to the iPad for television or movies that much. It would also create a lot of dead space when users weren't watching something.

The current iPad has a screen that is just under 10 inches with an aspect ratio of 4:3. The move would make the iPad taller, and with all the rumors about the iPad mini flying around, this goes counter to what most analysts think Apple will do to a new iPad.

Also, Mueller doesn't have the best track record, as his prediction last year about the Galaxy S II's launch date didn't come to fruition. But that is the chance you take when in the soothsaying business.

Apple has yet to reply to TechRadar's questions on the issue as well.

Without official word, it's best to take the news with a grain of salt and just be glad the rumor mill hasn't started speculating about the iPhone 6.

Via Examiner