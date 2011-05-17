10-inch HTC Puccini tablet specs and screengrabs leak

It looks as though the follow up to the newly launched HTC Flyer will be a 10-inch Android tablet codenamed HTC Puccini.

The HTC Puccini looks set to support the same stylus-based shenanigans as the Flyer making use of the same Scribe Pen as its smaller sibling.

Specs are unconfirmed, of course, but a 1.5Ghz Qualcomm MSM8660 dual core processor has been mentioned, along with a WXGA resolution (800 x 1280) display.

HTC Spectacular?

Speculation is also rife that this will be a 4G/LTE tablet, meaning that there's likely to be a version of it that we won't see launch here in the UK.

What does look spectacular, however, is HTC's Android UI, Sense, on a larger screen – international gadget botherers 911Sniper have managed to weasel a couple of screengrabs purportedly from the 10-inch Puccini.

Previously, HTC's 10-inch tablet has popped up in a Staples training guide, at which point we speculated that this could simply be a scaled-up Flyer - but these new specs suggest not.

We await the official tablet name with interest, secretly hoping that HTC will revert to its hyperbolic smartphone naming ways and leave the slightly twee Flyer theme behind.

From 911Snipervia Android Community