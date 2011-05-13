HTC Flyer gets UK release today

Will the HTC Flyer fly off the shelves?

HTC has announced that its Android tablet, the HTC Flyer, will be available in shops across the UK and online from today, 13 May.

Friday 13th may be unlucky for some, but not for Flyer fans with both the 3G and Wi-Fi only models now available.

HTC has also revealed the official HTC Flyer UK pricing, with the 32GB 3G and Wi-Fi model coming in at £599.99 and the Wi-Fi only 16GB edition at £479.99.

Fly my pretties, fly

Yesterday, Three's 3G pricing for the tablet was revealed, with the 3G model available for £169 up front and £25 a month for two years.

The Android tablet was first revealed at Mobile World Congress in February, running Android 2.3 and coming complete with a pressure-sensitive stylus and HTC's new movie streaming service, HTC Watch.

An upgrade to the tablet-specific Android 3.0 (Honeycomb) OS has been promised, but there's no word yet on when that software update will arrive.