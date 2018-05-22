Microsoft releases yet another big update, this time for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

Microsoft has just released another big cumulative update for an older version of Windows 10, with several fixes for last year’s Fall Creators Update.

It’s not ben long since Microsoft released a pair of updates for the Windows 10 Creators Update and Anniversary Update, and it shows that while the company is currently focusing on the recently-released Windows 10 April 2018 Update, and the upcoming Redstone 5, it's still looking after people using older versions of its operating system.

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is also known as version 1709, and the new update is KB4103714. To download and install the update, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select ‘Check for updates’.

It can also be downloaded manually from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

Microsoft has also published a list of improvements and fixes for the cumulative update, and it’s pretty long.

The fixes include addressing issues with updated time zone information, problems with Internet Explorer and how it displays dialog boxes when using a second monitor, a reliability issue with the Edge web browser that caused it to become unresponsive when creating a new audio endpoint while audio or video playback is starting, and a bug where Bluetooth devices fail to receive data after a restart.

Numerous fixes for UWP apps are also included, as well as issues with BitLocker, VPN certificates, Windows Authentication Manager and lots more.