Man City vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Showing some of their best form since Pep Guardiola took on the Etihad hot seat, Man City face a stern test of their title credentials today as they face David Moyes' buoyant Hammers. Read on to find out how to watch Man City vs West Ham online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Having brushed aside Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and co in their midweek 2-1 win over PSG in the Champions League, City today face a high-flying West Ham side looking to maintain their place in the Premier League top four.

West Ham bounced back well from the disappointment of last weekend's 1-0 away defeat to Wolves by clinching a last 16 spot in the Europa League with a comfortable 2-0 win against Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

Just three points behind second place City, a key factor coming into this clash could be the difference in recuperation time following both team's European exploits, with City having had two extra days to recover from their home clash with PSG, compared to the Hammers who returned home from Austria late on Thursday night.

Follow our guide to get a Man City vs West Ham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch Man City vs West Ham from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man City vs West Ham live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs West Ham from anywhere

With its 2pm GMT Sunday afternoon kick-off, you'd be forgiven for thinking that this match would be available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. However, that's unfortunately not the case, with Sky instead televising the Brentford vs Everton match that kicks off at the same time as this game. So that therefore means you won't be able to watch this clash from the Etihad live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

Peacock TV NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock TV. Man City vs West Ham kicks off at 9am EST / 6am PST on Saturday, and is being shown on Peacock. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Man City vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Man City vs West Ham, with kick-off scheduled for 9am EST / 6am PST. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man City vs West Ham: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Man City vs West Ham in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 1am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man City vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man City vs West Ham at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Man City vs West Ham: live stream Premier League action online in India